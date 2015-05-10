WARSAW May 10 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was pushed into a surprise second place spot by a conservative challenger in Sunday's presidential election, and must now face him in a run-off on May 24, an exit poll showed.

No official results from the voting have been released. The exit poll, by Ipsos, put Komorowski on 32.2 percent of the vote, behind conservative Andrzej Duda on 34.8 percent.

Pawel Kukiz, a rock musician, was third on 20.3 percent, the exit poll showed. Opinion polls before the vote had shown Komorowski with a comfortable lead. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Christian Lowe)