WARSAW, June 18 Polish deputy Prime Minister and
junior coalition party PSL head Janusz Piechocinski said on
Wednesday that early elections are among options he considers in
a reaction to the leaked recordings that showed conversations
among senior officials that caused furry among the politicians
and central bankers.
"We have lots of theoretical solutions, but just a few
arrangements. I've talked to Prime Minister about the
possibility of early elections. I treat seriously every
variant," Piechocinski told reporters.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)