WARSAW, June 18 Polish deputy Prime Minister and junior coalition party PSL head Janusz Piechocinski said on Wednesday that early elections are among options he considers in a reaction to the leaked recordings that showed conversations among senior officials that caused furry among the politicians and central bankers.

"We have lots of theoretical solutions, but just a few arrangements. I've talked to Prime Minister about the possibility of early elections. I treat seriously every variant," Piechocinski told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)