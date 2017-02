WARSAW Oct 9 Poland's new government led by the centre-right Civic Platform will continue to push through gradual economic reforms with its previous coalition partner, the Peasants' Party, a top aide to Prime Minister Donald Tusk told Reuters on Sunday.

"At the time of a global crisis, such turmoil on the global markets, even gradual reforms will require brave decisions and our coalition will continue to do them effectively," Michal Boni said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)