WARSAW Oct 9 Polish Finance Minister Jacek
Rostowski said on Sunday he was ready to remain in his post
after his ruling centre-right Civic Platform won a parliamentary
election, adding that the decision would be for Prime Minister
Donald Tusk to make.
Rostowski also told Reuters he stuck with his ambition to
reduce Poland's budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross
domestic product next year, in line with promises to the
European Union.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed victory in Sunday's
election after exit polls showed his ruling centre-right Civic
Platform party comfortably ahead of its rivals.
"I wanted to thank all of those who voted for us and those
who didn't because we will be together bearing responsibility
for Poland for four more years," Tusk said in a televised speech
to supporters.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Gareth Jones)