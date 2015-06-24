WARSAW, June 24 Poland's largest opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), will seek to impose a 0.39 percent tax on the assets of banks, investment funds and insurers should it win the parliamentary election in October, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The proposed bank tax could bring around 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion), it said, without naming its sources, adding that the tax on the assets of investment funds and insurers could yield an additional 1.4 billion.

The party will also seek to impose a tax on supermarkets' turnover, which could bring up to 3 billion zlotys, the daily said, without giving any details.

The ruling party, Civic Platform (PO), has presided over strong economic growth since 2007. But its candidate lost a May presidential election to a Law and Justice challenger and may lose the parliamentary election as well.

The two latest opinion polls gave an alliance led by PiS over 30 percent support. PO's support stands at just over 20 percent.

The proposed taxes echo those introduced by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Hungary has one of the highest bank taxes in Europe and also levied taxes on supermarkets.

Supermarkets and banks in Poland pay a regular 19 percent corporate income tax rate. Banks additionally pay contributions to the banking guarantee fund.

The large foreign-owned banks in Poland include Unicredit's Bank Pekao, Santander's Bank Zachodni WBK and Commerzbank's mBank.

Large retail chains in Poland include Tesco, Auchan and Jeronimo Martin's Biedronka.

($1 = 3.7218 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)