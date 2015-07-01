WARSAW, July 1 Poland's opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), favourite to form the next government, expects to raise 7 billion zlotys ($1.86 billion) a year from new taxes on banks and supermarkets, offsetting its planned tax cuts, a party official said.

Poland's ruling party, Civic Platform (PO), has presided over strong economic growth since 2007. But its candidate lost a May presidential election to a PiS challenger and opinion polls show it may lose the October parliamentary ballot too.

PiS, a conservative party, has said it wants to cut the Corporate Income Tax (CIT) for small companies to boost the economy and raise the earnings threshold after which people are liable to pay income tax.

To offset that, the party has said it plans to introduce Hungarian-style special taxes on banks and supermarkets, sectors where foreign players dominate. It had not previously said how much those levies would raise.

"Our proposals will be formulated to keep the budget safe," a member of parliament and ex-deputy treasury minister, Pawel Szalamacha, said in an interview.

"Those two taxes should bring in up to 7.0 billion zlotys ($1.86 billion), of which 5.0 billion will be from the banking tax and 2.0 billion from the supermarkets tax," he said.

The extra revenue is equivalent to about 2.4 percent of the total budget revenue forecast for this year.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose party has ties to PiS, slapped windfall taxes on banks and supermarkets in his country, prompting protests from some international investors who said they were being unfairly targeted.

Szalamacha said the party planned a 0.39 percent tax on the assets of banks, insurance firms and investment funds and that he did not expect that this rate could be set higher.

"Pension funds and credit unions would not be subject to this tax. We also assume that it would be paid on assets higher than 100 million zlotys (...) The smallest companies like cooperative banks would not pay it," he said.

"When it comes to supermarkets we suggest a turnover tax with rates in the range of 0.2-1.0 percent, increasing with the scale of revenues," Szalamacha added.

He said Poland should not sell more stakes in state-controlled companies: Poland's top utility PGE, its biggest bank PKO BP, and insurer PZU, contradicting plans by the government to reduce the state's holdings. ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Editing by Alison Williams)