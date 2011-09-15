* Economic programme "not as romantic" as four years ago
* Ruling PO party scales back ambitions due to harder times
* But PO's pre-election poll lead narrowing
By Gabriela Baczynska and Pawel Florkiewicz
WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's governing centre-right
Civic Platform (PO) party, on track to win re-election on Oct.
9, has launched an economic platform that is "not as romantic"
as four years ago in recognition of harder times now, a senior
party official says.
Liberal economists have criticised the PO for not delivering
on the far-reaching economic reforms promised in the 2007
election campaign and the party's programme for the next four
years has scaled back its ambitions on that front.
"This certainly is a realistic programme, not as romantic as
the one four years ago when we had strong economic growth and a
programme prepared for good times," Rafal Grupinski, the PO's
parliamentary faction deputy head who co-authored the
programme, told Reuters on Thursday.
"From the voters' point of view, our economic programme may
be not as 'interesting' as of the other parties, but it holds no
empty promises. Our proposals are relatively moderate, but at
the same time realistic," he added.
As key elements of the programme, Grupinski named improving
the education system, binding science and economy more closely
together and further deregulating economic life.
The PO also vows to start raising public sector wages it
froze during the economic crisis.
"It's obvious that budget revenues hinge on economic growth
dynamics, domestic activity and external expansion. Without that
it may of course be impossible to introduce some elements of the
programme, at least not in the assumed time," he said.
Under the PO-led coalition government, Poland has navigated
relatively safely through the global economic crisis, becoming
the only European Union member state to avoid recession.
But the PO abandoned plans to introduce a flat rate income
tax, while its original drive to join the euro zone in 2012 was
shelved partly due to the common currency zone's debt crunch.
Still, Poland's relative economic stability, as well as the
weakness of the two main opposition parties, have kept the PO on
course to become the first party to win a second consecutive
term since Poland overthrew communist rule in 1989.
COALITION
But three surveys in two weeks have shown the gap between
the PO and its main rival, the conservative Law and Justice
party (PiS), narrowing to between 2 and 12 points. Analysts are
split over whether that constitutes a firm trend
yet.
Polls suggest the PO would likely be forced to seek a
coalition after the elections to secure a parliamentary majority
behind the new government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the PO
leader, said in the past he would want to go on with his current
junior coalition partner, the Peasants' Party (PSL).
"In the end a gap of some 6-8 percentage points between PO
and PiS seems most probable to me," Grupinski said. "In such a
scenario, we'd probably invite PSL to form a coalition as ruling
together over these four years has gone well."
Grupinski dismissed any prospect of a coalition with the
leftist opposition Democratic Left Alliance (SLD).
He also said the shrinking distance between the PO and PiS
may mobilise the ruling party's backers, who are generally
believed to be less determined to vote than those of the PiS.
"If this trend is confirmed, this would definitely mobilise
some of our electorate," he said.
"Today the main risk for PO's result are the echoes of the
crisis, which are felt by the citizens and may cause
discouragement, a feeling that nothing can be changed in the
nearest future anyway. This could lead to a lower turnout."
