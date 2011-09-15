* Economic programme "not as romantic" as four years ago

* Ruling PO party scales back ambitions due to harder times

* But PO's pre-election poll lead narrowing

By Gabriela Baczynska and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's governing centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party, on track to win re-election on Oct. 9, has launched an economic platform that is "not as romantic" as four years ago in recognition of harder times now, a senior party official says.

Liberal economists have criticised the PO for not delivering on the far-reaching economic reforms promised in the 2007 election campaign and the party's programme for the next four years has scaled back its ambitions on that front.

"This certainly is a realistic programme, not as romantic as the one four years ago when we had strong economic growth and a programme prepared for good times," Rafal Grupinski, the PO's parliamentary faction deputy head who co-authored the programme, told Reuters on Thursday.

"From the voters' point of view, our economic programme may be not as 'interesting' as of the other parties, but it holds no empty promises. Our proposals are relatively moderate, but at the same time realistic," he added.

As key elements of the programme, Grupinski named improving the education system, binding science and economy more closely together and further deregulating economic life.

The PO also vows to start raising public sector wages it froze during the economic crisis.

"It's obvious that budget revenues hinge on economic growth dynamics, domestic activity and external expansion. Without that it may of course be impossible to introduce some elements of the programme, at least not in the assumed time," he said.

Under the PO-led coalition government, Poland has navigated relatively safely through the global economic crisis, becoming the only European Union member state to avoid recession.

But the PO abandoned plans to introduce a flat rate income tax, while its original drive to join the euro zone in 2012 was shelved partly due to the common currency zone's debt crunch.

Still, Poland's relative economic stability, as well as the weakness of the two main opposition parties, have kept the PO on course to become the first party to win a second consecutive term since Poland overthrew communist rule in 1989.

COALITION

But three surveys in two weeks have shown the gap between the PO and its main rival, the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), narrowing to between 2 and 12 points. Analysts are split over whether that constitutes a firm trend yet.

Polls suggest the PO would likely be forced to seek a coalition after the elections to secure a parliamentary majority behind the new government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the PO leader, said in the past he would want to go on with his current junior coalition partner, the Peasants' Party (PSL).

"In the end a gap of some 6-8 percentage points between PO and PiS seems most probable to me," Grupinski said. "In such a scenario, we'd probably invite PSL to form a coalition as ruling together over these four years has gone well."

Grupinski dismissed any prospect of a coalition with the leftist opposition Democratic Left Alliance (SLD).

He also said the shrinking distance between the PO and PiS may mobilise the ruling party's backers, who are generally believed to be less determined to vote than those of the PiS.

"If this trend is confirmed, this would definitely mobilise some of our electorate," he said.

"Today the main risk for PO's result are the echoes of the crisis, which are felt by the citizens and may cause discouragement, a feeling that nothing can be changed in the nearest future anyway. This could lead to a lower turnout." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Heinrich)