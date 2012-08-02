WARSAW Aug 2 The Polish electricity market will
not be fully opened until 2015, two years later than previously
planned, the head of Poland's energy regulator URE was quoted as
saying on Thursday.
"I would like to complete the liberalisation of the energy
market by 2015, which means freeing up the last of the tariffs,"
Woszczyk told daily Puls Biznesu.
"Until quite recently I thought that it was doable by 2013,
but it is unlikely."
Poland still controls retail energy prices after freeing up
prices for corporate users in 2007.
Poland's total power consumption amounted to nearly 158 TWh
in 2011, up from 155 TWh the year before, according to data from
the Polish grid operator PSE-Operator.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by James Jukwey)