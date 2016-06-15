WARSAW, June 15 Poland will produce draft legislation by the autumn designed to help its coal-fired power producers to invest in new generating capacity, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Coal power plants currently generate more than 80 percent of electricity in Poland, but many are old and need to be replaced to avoid power shortages in the future.

And Poland's conservative government, worried about the country's energy security, wants coal to play a major part in power generation for decades to come.

State-owned power plant operators have said wholesale electricity prices are too low to justify new investments so the government is working on a scheme to provide them with incentives. But this will need approval from the European Commission as it might count as state aid.

"The ministry has started to work on the capacity market and once we have the draft bill we will address the European Commission," Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told journalists on a sidelines of an energy conference.

"I think that the draft bill will be ready after the summer holidays," he said.

The scheme under consideration would pay producers to keep power plants online to generate electricity as and when needed.

There are about 4 gigawatts (GW) of coal power capacities under construction in Poland, compared with 39 GW installed, but producers say more is need.

Remigiusz Nowakowski, head of Poland's second biggest power producer Tauron, said he favoured a mechanism similar to one in Britain, which uses a scheme called contracts-for- difference (CfD) to support renewable energy.

Under the British scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell electricity and renewable power generators bid for CfD contracts in a round of auctions. (Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jane Merriman)