WARSAW, June 11 Poland's energy market regulator
URE agreed for local utilities to cut electricity prices for
households by 3.9-4.6 percent starting from July, the head of
URE said on Tuesday.
Poland's No.2 utility Tauron said last week it
would lower power prices for households by 4.55 percent on
average.
The regulator's decision on Tuesday applies also to three
other local power companies - PGE, Enea, and
Energa.
Poland will have to tread carefully to avoid comparisons
with Hungary, where populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban forced
power companies to slash energy prices by 10 percent in January.
Economists say the cuts there helped pull the economy out of
recession by putting money back into people's pockets, but some
institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF),
warn that the enforced cut has also damaged investor sentiment.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczo)