July 25 Empik Media & Fashion, owner of some of
Poland's largest retailers of books, music and stationery, has
signed a 400 million zlotys ($129.9 million) loan agreement with
lenders Pekao, BZ WBK and Societe Generale
.
EM&F will use the money to pay off its existing debt and
maintain short-term liquidity, it said in a statement.
The company's core businesses, based around a network of
bookstores, has been hurt by a shift among consumers to buying
online.
As a part of the loan agreement, EM&F's Stockholm-based
subsidiary EM&F Financing AB is issuing 240 million euros
($322.4 million) worth of bonds maturing in 2020.
Since the beginning of the year EM&F's share price has
fallen by 27 percent, bringing the market capitalisation of the
company down to 1.06 billion zlotys, or 24 percent less than the
amount of money EM&F is borrowing.
EM&F's net loss increased from 6 million zlotys in 2012 to
300 million zlotys last year.
($1 = 3.0800 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.7443 Euros)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)