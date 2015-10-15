BOGDANKA, Poland Oct 15 Shareholders at Polish coal miner Bogdanka rejected on Thursday a motion that would limit new shareholders rights, in a move signalling they are not willing to block a takeover bid announced earlier by Bogdanka's main client Enea.

Last month Poland's third biggest power firm Enea announced its bid to buy a majority stake in Bogdanka, offering 67.39 zlotys per one Bogdanka's share or 1.48 billion zlotys in total.

In a response, Bogdanka's supervisory board proposed to limit new shareholders rights in such a way that they would not be able to control more than 10 percent of votes at meetings, irrespective of the size of their stake.

The biggest shareholder in Bogdanka is a pension fund co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK with a 15 percent stake, ING's local pension fund with 11 percent and Polish insurer PZU's pension fund, with nearly 10 percent.

Bogdanka shareholders can sell their shares to Enea between Oct. 2 and 16. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)