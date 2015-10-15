BOGDANKA, Poland Oct 15 Shareholders at Polish
coal miner Bogdanka rejected on Thursday a motion that
would limit new shareholders rights, in a move signalling they
are not willing to block a takeover bid announced earlier by
Bogdanka's main client Enea.
Last month Poland's third biggest power firm Enea announced
its bid to buy a majority stake in Bogdanka, offering 67.39
zlotys per one Bogdanka's share or 1.48 billion zlotys in total.
In a response, Bogdanka's supervisory board proposed to
limit new shareholders rights in such a way that they would not
be able to control more than 10 percent of votes at meetings,
irrespective of the size of their stake.
The biggest shareholder in Bogdanka is a pension fund
co-owned by Aviva and BZ WBK with a 15 percent
stake, ING's local pension fund with 11 percent and Polish
insurer PZU's pension fund, with nearly 10 percent.
Bogdanka shareholders can sell their shares to Enea between
Oct. 2 and 16.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko)