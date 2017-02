WARSAW, Sept 27 Poland's No.3 utility Enea said on Thursday its Chief Executive Maciej Owczarek had resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

Owczarek has been at the company's helm since June 2009.

Enea, 52-percent controlled by the state, was part of Poland's privatisation programme, but the plan has been put aside for now due to the company's engagement in a big investment project. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Mark Potter)