WARSAW Dec 29 Polish state-controlled utility Enea is interested in local shale gas exploration, with plans to use it as an alternative energy source in the future, the group's deputy chief said on Thursday.

"From the very beginning when interest grew in the subject of shale exploration in Poland, Enea was exploring the market," deputy CEO Krzysztof Zborowski told Reuters.

"We are interested and also considering the ways of participating in the process of shale gas extraction, but it's too early for details (...)."

The Polish treasury ministry, which oversees state-linked companies, wants state utilities to cooperate with Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and oil refineries PKN Orlen or Lotos on exploring Polish shale gas deposits, estimated at 5.3 trillion cubic metres. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)