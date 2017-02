WARSAW Feb 29 Polish utility Enea will recommend a dividend payout of about 30 percent of its 2011 earnings, the group's deputy chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Our dividend payout policy is in the range of 30-60 percent of profit," Enea's Hubert Rozpedek told a news conference. "Until now we have been paying out dividends at the 30-percent level and from 2011 we will want to stick to that." (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)