WARSAW, June 4 Polish utility Enea aims to intensify talks with the country's gas monopoly PGNiG on jointly building a gas-powered plant, CFO Hubert Rozpedek told Reuters.

The plan, originally unveiled in December, faced delays as Enea was picking builder for its new 1 gigawatt coal-fired unit at its Kozienice plant, he added.

Enea finally gave the $1.8 billion contract to a consortium of Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal and Japanese group Hitachi Power.

"We've been waiting because of Kozienice. This was occupying our attention but talks with PGNiG are ongoing," Hubert Rozpedek told Reuters in comments cleared for release on Monday.

"We will have wind power plants, we have water stations. We would like to diversify and gain competence in gas. I'm assuming the talks will gain momentum now," he added.

Rozpedek also named Kozienice as one of five potential sites for the project.

Enea, bound for privatisation, wants to issue banks-dedicated 10-year bonds worth 4 billion zlotys and is seeking a credit of around 2 billion zlotys for some 15 years, Rozpedek said.

"These six billion zlotys, along with free resources earned by the company, will safeguard our investment needs for the next 10 years," he said, adding Enea may also turn to issuing euro-bonds if market conditions are favourable.

Enea has a "BBB" rating at Fitch, Rozpedek also said.

"If only we find out that quotation at the euro bonds market is good, then there is a potential here. We do not rule out such a scenarion," he added. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)