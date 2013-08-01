WARSAW Aug 1 Poland has hired advisers for this
year's listing of power supplier Energa - the country's last
fully state-owned electricity utility, the ministry overseeing
the privatisation of state assets said on Thursday.
A deputy treasury minister warned on July 8 that Energa's
flotation may be delayed and said the government was also
considering an alternative method of privatisation.
"The treasury ministry confirms its intention to conduct an
IPO still this year but this will depend, among other things, on
market conditions," the ministry said in a statement.
Poland is expected to retain 50 percent of Energa. Its chief
executive said on June 26 he expected to raise more than 500
million zlotys ($160 million) from the sale of new shares.
The intial public offering of Energa - the smallest of
Poland's power companies and with the most renewable energy
capacity - is part of a 5-billion-zloty ($1.6-billion)
privatisation plan for this year.
The ministry said it picked UBS and JP Morgan
as global coordinators for the Energa transaction.
Citi Handlowy, PKO BP, UniCredit,
Espirito Santo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Ipopema,
BRE Bank and BNP Paribas will also take part.