BRIEF-State Street appoints John Lehner to head of investment manager services business
* State street appoints john lehner to head of investment manager services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 7 Poland's fourth-biggest power company Energa will pay 83 percent, or 414 million zlotys ($136.3 million), of its 2013 net profit in dividend, the group said in statement on Friday
The dividend will amount to 1 zloty per share.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* State street appoints john lehner to head of investment manager services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues bonds worth 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.4 million)
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017