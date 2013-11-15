BRIEF-United Credit Systems to acquire shares in E&G Global Real Estate
* Says decides to acquire 20,000 shares in E&G Global Real Estate Societe a responsabilite limitee priced 1 euro ($1.06) per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2mrRJYC
WARSAW Nov 15 Poland's market watchdog KNF approved on Friday the prospectus for the initial public offering of Energa, the country's smallest power group, in a floatation valued at up to 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion).
Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees the country's power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in Energa on the Warsaw bourse before the end of the year.
The IPO of Energa, the last remaining state-owned utility, is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion zlotys for the state this year. It is expected to become the biggest IPO on the Warsaw bourse this year.
It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer last month by PKP Cargo, Europe's second biggest rail freight company. ($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, ilford from a Meyer Bergman Fund for £78 million
SHANGHAI, March 6 China stocks started the week on an upbeat tone as tech shares jumped after Premier Li Keqiang identified innovation as a key part of the economy's restructuring at the opening of the annual meeting of the country's parliament.