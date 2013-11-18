WARSAW Nov 18 Poland has set the maximum price in the initial public offer (IPO) of its utility Energa at 20 zlotys per share, valuing what is seen the biggest floatation in Warsaw this year at up to 2.8 billion zlotys ($901 million), it said on Monday.

Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees the country's power firms, plans to sell a 34.2-percent stake in its last remaining state-owned utility on the Warsaw bourse before the end of the year.

The IPO is part of a privatisation programme aimed at raising 5 billion zlotys for the state this year.

It will follow a successful 1.4-billion-zloty share offer last month by PKP Cargo, Europe's second biggest rail freight company.

Energa also said it planed to pay out dividend at up to 400 million zlotys from its 2013 earnings. ($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)