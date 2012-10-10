WARSAW Oct 10 Poland plans to float the country's fourth-largest utility Energa on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the middle of 2013, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

"We don't know yet how large of a stake we will sell," Budzanowski was quoted as saying in a presentation displayed at an industry seminar.

Budzanowski was also quoted as saying he did not expect large changes in the shareholding structure of Poland's power sector over the next three-four years. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)