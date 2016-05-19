WARSAW May 19 Poland's fourth biggest power group Energa said on Thursday it was not interested in buying assets or shares in state-run coal miner JSW as part of a rescue plan.

Poland's energy minister said on Wednesday that JSW, EU's biggest coking coal producer, may need a share issue as it needs more money than estimated last year.

This has sent JSW shares 13 percent down on Wednesday and a further four percent on Thursday.

Analysts also said that the comments have weighed on Energa's share price on fears that it will have to continue to help rescue state-controlled coal mining firms. Energa shares were 3 percent lower on Thursday, after a slump of almost 5 percent on Wednesday.

State-controlled Energa, together with its bigger rival PGE and gas firm PGNiG, already pledged to pour money into a newly-established state coal mining group PGG, as part of an effort to save the EU's largest coal miner Kompania Weglowa from bankruptcy.

"This is being associated with Energa's investment in the coal group PGG," analyst at Haitong Bank Robert Maj said.