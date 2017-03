WARSAW Oct 13 Polish Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Monday that further privatization of the fourth largest Polish utility company Energa is possible next year at the earliest.

Karpinski also said that there are no chances for any significant privatization revenue by the end of 2014, as the ministry has decided to put on hold a further sale of its flagship real estate group PHN. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)