WARSAW Feb 13 Poland plans to float a minority
stake in Energa, its fourth-largest utility, by the middle of
the year as part of a plan to raise 5 billion zlotys ($1.6
billion) this year from state asset sales, a deputy treasury
minister said.
Poland decided to float a stake in Energa after regulators
blocked a planned sale to another state utility, PGE, for 7.5
billion zlotys.
"I do not think we will go below a 50 percent stake in
Energa," Pawel Tamborski told reporters on Wednesday. "In theory
the initial public offering could include a new share issue, but
there is no decision yet."
Earlier on Wednesday, state-controlled real estate group PHN
debuted on the Warsaw bourse with a modest 3 percent
gain.
For eight months of 2012, Energa's net profit amounted to
610 million zlotys, or 6 percent more than in the same period of
2011.
($1 = 3.1065 Polish zlotys)
