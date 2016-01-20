WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's energy minister
Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday he saw no need to change
state-run energy companies' dividend policy in the near term.
Earlier, Tchorzewski told Polish media the government would
consider foregoing dividends from power companies to help them
invest in the country's troubled coal mines. [IN:nL8N1521JD]
"In the near term we are not going to change energy firms'
dividend policy. It should be generally the same level as up to
now," Tchorzewski told reporters on Wednesday.
State-run energy firms include such companies as PGE Polska
Grupa Energetyczna, Tauron Polska Energia,
Energa, and Enea.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Mark Potter)