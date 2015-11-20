WARSAW Nov 20 The president of coal-reliant
Poland urged the European Union on Friday to revise its
commitment to cut CO2 emissions, saying its implementation will
be costly.
President Andrzej Duda had already vetoed an amendment to
the Kyoto protocol on emissions last month as a sign of Poland
taking a tougher stance in defending its ailing coal sector - a
highly polluting one, but central to its energy policy.
"If the EU takes on such far-reaching commitments when it
comes to limiting emissions, then it is clear that it will bear
great costs," Duda said.
"Unfortunately... one of the greatest costs will be taken on
by Poland. In my opinion, these commitments need revision."
Coal has become a focal point in Polish politics as local
coal miners teeter on the brink of bankruptcy, hit by falling
coal prices, overemployment and high costs.
Duda was elected in May, with the backing of the
conservative and eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party, which
won an outright parliamentary majority last month.
PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called for a renegotiation of
an EU climate deal agreed last year, saying Poland needed more
coal-based power stations.
The European Union agreed last year, after marathon
negotiations, to cut greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2030,
pitting heavy industry against green business.
The emissions goal is also the basis of the EU position for
the Paris climate change talks that start on Nov. 30. Poland is
likely to meet stiff resistance from its EU partners if it
attempts to reopen the climate deal.
"We are preparing instructions for these talks," Poland's
new energy minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said. "But we do have
to get different conditions from the EU. Otherwise it's the end
of Polish economic growth.
"There's no alternative for Poland, we will not have energy
here without coal... In this sphere we need to get a transition
period that's a lot longer."
