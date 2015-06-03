* Poland's opposition party PiS likely to win general elections

* Poland to take a tougher line in EU climate talks - PiS

WARSAW, June 3 Poland will take an even tougher line in talks to persuade the European Union it needs to keep coal at the centre of its economy if opposition wins the general elections in autumn, a member of the major opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) said.

According to opinion polls, the unexpected victory of PiS candidate Andrzej Duda in presidential elections in May paved the way for the party to win autumn parliamantary elections.

Poland, whose economy depends on highly polluting coal, has opposed EU initiatives to curb carbon emmissions, but PiS says its stance has to be more decisive.

"We will be talking tough with the European Commission, but our aim is not looking for a conflict, but efficiently presenting our stance. Our goal is to maintain the role of coal in the Polish economy," MP Piotr Naimski told Reuters.

Naimski, who used to be Poland's deputy economy minister in 2005-2007 said he hoped that EU plans to introduce a carbon market reform known as the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) in 2019 may still be changed.

"Some decisions which seem to have been taken and inviolable are modified with time as the reality changes. This could be the case with MSR. It is a scandal that the date has been moved to 2019 from 2021, it was breaking a compromise," Naimski said without providing details of how this might be achieved.

Last week, members of the European Parliament approved a compromise deal to begin a new reform of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) from January 2019.

The plan still requires endorsement from a full session of the parliament in July, but it has already been approved by diplomats representing the bloc's 28 member states.

PiS also wants to accelerate Poland's steps towards diversifying its gas supplies so that it can negotiate better in 2018 at the latest with Russia's Gazprom on the price of future imports.

To do that, it needs to speed up the launch of its liquefied natural gas terminal in the Baltic Sea which has been delayed by a year, Naimski said.

Poland's gas deal with Gazprom expires in 2022. Currently, it obliges Poland to purchase at least 8.7 billion cubic metres of gas a year, over half of the country's annual consumption.

"The talks will concern mainly the price, the take-or-pay forlula should be deleted. I assume that a new contract will have to worked out rather than the old one extended," he added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Nina Chestney and William Hardy)