BRUSSELS Jan 18 Polish President Andrzej Duda
said on Monday plans to build a new pipeline to pump Russian gas
to Germany bypassing Ukraine is dictated by politics rather than
economics and undermines the European Union's solidarity.
"We disagree with this investment. It has nothing to do with
economics," Duda said, speaking at a joint briefing in Brussels
with European Council President Donald Tusk. "It is an
investment of a political nature."
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which opponents say will deepen
dependence on Russian gas supplies from Gazprom, would
undermine solidarity within the EU's push for an energy union,
Duda said.
Earlier Tusk told reporters he and Duda held a similar
stance on the Nord Stream 2 project.
