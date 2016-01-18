* Pipeline to bypass Ukraine, pump Russian gas to Germany
* Poland wants regulatory scrutiny
* Central, eastern European nations also oppose
BRUSSELS, Jan 18 Polish President Andrzej Duda
said on Monday a plan to build a new pipeline to pump Russian
gas to Germany bypassing Ukraine is driven by politics rather
than economics and undermines the European Union's solidarity.
"We disagree with this investment. It has nothing to do with
economics," Duda said at a joint briefing with European Council
President Donald Tusk in Brussels. "It is an investment of a
political nature."
Russia's Gazprom and a group of European companies
agreed on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last year, raising protests
mostly among central and southern European countries that worry
it will deepen energy dependence on Russia.
The European Commission has warned investors the project
will be reviewed for conformity with EU law and that its
priority is to diversify suppliers, while maintaining Ukraine's
status as a transit nation.
Poland will push its objections to Nord Stream 2 in
Brussels, Duda said.
"It is contrary to European law because it undermines energy
solidarity in Europe," he said. "We will raise these issues at
the European level because we want to put forward real
arguments, legal arguments."
Tusk told reporters he and Duda held a similar stance on the
Nord Stream 2 project to increase gas flows to the EU from
Russia, which supplies about a third of the bloc's energy.
