WARSAW Oct 25 Poland remains committed to investing in shale gas and the development of its nuclear programme as a way of building its energy independence and security, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The head of Poland's top utility PGE had warned the country would need to choose between the two projects, boosting speculation that the European Union's largest eastern member could drop plans to build its first nuclear plant.

"Polish state companies will, as far as the law allows, fulfill the government's strategy, which is based on the diversification of energy sources to guarantee Poland full security and independence from outside suppliers," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"This means continuing the development of the nuclear programme and an intensive implementation of the shale gas programme," he told reporters.

Some analysts said Poland and its state companies may not be able to afford spending the large amounts needed to extract shale gas and to build a nuclear plant.

Poland currently derives most of its energy from highly polluting coal and also relies heavily on Russia for gas and crude oil.

Tusk said earlier this month he expected Polish companies to invest 5 billion zlotys in shale gas exploration by 2016 and foreign investors to contribute a further 50 billion. (Reporting by Chris Borowski, editing by William Hardy)