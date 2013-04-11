* Need to shut down coal-fired units
* Difficulties seen in balancing system in peak demand
* Utilities across region hit by low power prices
WARSAW, April 11 Poland faces an increased risk
of power shortages in coming years because utilities are scaling
back new investment due to low electricity prices, the grid
operator and energy regulator warned.
Grid operator PSE said an analysis of latest demand
forecasts showed that building new capacity is essential because
the country will need to shut down outdated plants in coming
years.
PSE expects that 6.6 gigawatts of the current 37 gigawatts
of installed capacity will be taken off the grid by 2020 as
outdated power plants close.
The lack of new generation and the need to take
highly-polluting coal-fired units off the grid could cause
shortages at times of peak demand, the officials said.
"It is worrisome that the decisions to cancel investment in
recent months were with regards to projects that were at an
advanced stage of planning," Henryk Majchrzak, the head of PSE
told Reuters on Thursday in emailed replies to questions.
"In a few years there will be real difficulties in
balancing the system".
Utilities across central Europe, facing weakening wholesale
power prices and uncertainty about future demand in slumping
economies, have scuppered or suspended dozens of coal and gas
projects in recent years.
German benchmark wholesale forward power prices have dropped
more than 50 percent in value since prices peaked before the
outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008, and more than 30
percent since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan last
lifted prices in March 2011.
Last week Poland's biggest utility PGE scrapped a
project to build two 900-megawatt coal-fired power units worth
$3.6 billion at a plant near the southwestern city of Opole,
citing falling electricity prices and weak demand.
On Thursday local media reported that Tauron and
KGHM may call off their joint project to build an
850-megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired plant for around 3.5
billion zlotys.
"Before PGE took the decision we were prepared for a
scenario in which a risk occurs that around 2016-2017 we would
have problems in maintaining the disposable capacities in the
system," Marek Woszczyk, the head of energy regulator URE, said
in a television interview on Wednesday.
"After PGE's announcement the risk has increased."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Stephen Nisbet)