WARSAW May 11 Poland's energy ministry is
considering launching a mechanism that would help state-run
power producers to finance the construction or upgrade of
coal-fuelled power stations, it said on Wednesday.
Poland's four biggest power groups -- PGE, Tauron
, Enea and Energa -- are state-run
companies also listed on the Warsaw bourse.
Most of them produce electricity from highly-polluting coal
and need to invest to secure reliable power supplies. But banks
and governments are coming under growing pressure from lobby
groups and organisations such as the United Nations and European
Union to combat climate change by burning less coal.
Deputy Energy Minister Andrzej Piotrowski said that a
state-run entity, whose main focus will be on the financial
management of government subsidies for renewable energy from
small installations, will also be allowed to buy new shares in
the power companies.
"The instrument, which would allow the company Zarzadca
Rozliczen to buy securities, is aimed at helping the power
producers in financing the construction of indispensable new
power stations or modernisation," Piotrowski said.
"This solution will provide various possibilities, including
the purchase of power companies new shares or buyback. The final
decision should be taken at the end of this year or at the start
of next year," the minister added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)