WARSAW, March 15 Poland, which produces most of
its electricity from coal, aims to work out a plan for how to
finance the construction of its first nuclear power plant by the
end of June, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on
Wednesday.
Poland announced the project to build the plant in 2009 but
it hit numerous delays due to falling power prices and Japan's
2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, which drained public support.
The Law and Justice (PiS) government last year revived the
plan to build the 1-gigawatt nuclear power plant in the next 10
years.
"Such a model is a very important thing. It would be good if
we succeed in working this out in the first half of this year,"
Tchorzewski told reporters.
Tchorzewski said the plant would help Poland significantly
cut carbon emissions, which the country could use as an argument
in its negotiations with the European Commission over emissions
targets.
Poland opposes the Commission's draft reform called "winter
package", which proposes binding targets to cut energy use by 30
percent by 2030 and aims to put Europe on track for renewables
to power half of the continent by 2030.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)