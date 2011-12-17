WARSAW Dec 17 Poland's energy market regulator (URE) approved electricity price hikes of up to almost 6 percent for the country's main suppliers for 2012, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday.

The utilities had sought increases ranging between 6.4-10.5 percent.

URE approved hiked of up to 5.88 percent for the country's No. 2 utility Tauron, the newspaper reported, citing comments from the company late on Friday.

Poland's top utility PGE got clearance to increase tariffs by 4.46 percent, while its smaller rivals Enea and Energa can hike by 4.86 percent and 5.18 percent, respectively.

Deputy Economy Minister Maciej Kaliski told parliament on Friday that Poland might liberalise energy prices in 2013 at the earliest, the daily also wrote.

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by John Stonestreet)