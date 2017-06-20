WARSAW, June 20 Poland's electricity network
would be able to handle a potential heatwave this summer, the
energy ministry said.
A European power network lobby group ENTSO-E said in a
report on 36 countries published this month that prolonged
heatwaves this summer could cause problems for Polish and
Italian electricity networks.
Poland, which generates electricity mostly from outdated
coal-fuelled power stations, faces the risk of power shortages
when temperatures reach extreme levels as increased demand
overloads the system.
In August 2015 it had to impose curbs on power consumption
due to unexpected outages and a heatwave that drained rivers
that supply water to cool its coal power plants.
However, the energy ministry, in a statement published on
Monday afternoon, quoted deputy energy minister Andrzej
Piotrowski as saying that the ministry, grid operators and power
companies were taking action to prepare for any disruption to
power supplies in the event of a long heatwave this summer.
"(But) the probability of such a scenario taking place is
very small," Piotrowski said.
The ministry added that since 2015 a number of steps had
been taken to avoid power shortages, including launching a power
link with Lithuania.
"Taking into account the forecasts of peak demand, steps
taken by the operator and favourable hydro situation, there is
an infinitesimal probability of reductions in power consumption
due to network overload or lack of the needed power capacities
in the system in summer 2017," the ministry said.
