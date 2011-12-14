WARSAW Dec 14 Poland's treasury ministry will relaunch the sale of its stake in utility Enea next year, the country's new Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the ministry said it would seek a strategic buyer for Enea in its third shot at the troubled privatisation after failing to close the deal to sell its 51-percent stake to the French utility EDF.

Budzanowski added that in the first quarter of 2012 the treasury will make its final decision on the pending buy of the utility Energa by its top local rival, also state-controlled PGE , which was blocked by Polish regulators. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)