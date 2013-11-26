BRIEF-Entra issues commercial paper; first tranche of NOK 400 million
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
WARSAW Nov 26 Poland may consolidate the state's energy assets next year, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Tuesday.
Asked about the possibility of forging a national energy champion, Karpinski said: "It is a very interesting project which I am not unfamiliar with. The first half of 2014 is the time when such concepts will evolve."
The minister, in charge of state-controlled assets, did not go into more detail.
The treasury now controls Poland's three largest utilities PGE, Tauron, and Enea, with another one, Energa, slated for its bourse debut next month. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record current account surplus, setting the stage for a heated debate on trade when G20 policymakers meet next week.
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit