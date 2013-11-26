WARSAW Nov 26 Poland may consolidate the state's energy assets next year, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of forging a national energy champion, Karpinski said: "It is a very interesting project which I am not unfamiliar with. The first half of 2014 is the time when such concepts will evolve."

The minister, in charge of state-controlled assets, did not go into more detail.

The treasury now controls Poland's three largest utilities PGE, Tauron, and Enea, with another one, Energa, slated for its bourse debut next month. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)