WARSAW, March 24 Poland's four largest energy utilities, PGE, Tauron, Enea, and Energa, as well as private equity firm EQT are among short-listed bidders for the utility arm of Polish railways, market sources told Reuters.

The state-run railway firm, PKP, said it had come up with a shortlist of Polish and foreign bidders for its utility arm, PKP Energetyka, but refused to give names. It expects to close the sale in the second half of this year.

The four Polish energy groups on the shortlist declined to comment. Representatives of EQT were not immediately available for comment.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this month that Poland's four top power firms and a number of investment and infrastructure funds had made initial bids for PKP Energetyka.

PKP Energetyka is Poland's No.5 power company by the amount of energy sold and the only Polish energy firm with a country-wide distribution network. Its sale is expected to raise up to 1 billion zlotys ($266.1 million).

Sources had earlier told Reuters that Tauron bid in a consortium with state-run Polish insurer PZU as financial back-up provider.

Reuters was not able on Tuesday to obtain the full short-list, and so it was unclear if there were others on the list besides PGE, Enea, Tauron, Energa and EQT.

The sale has also drawn interest from the likes of Australia's Macquarie and IK Investment Partners, sources had said previously. Polish media reports had previously also named AMP Capital, Marguerite, Innova Capital, and telecoms operator Netia as being interested. ($1 = 3.7580 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)