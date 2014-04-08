WARSAW, April 8 Poland's government approved a
long-awaited draft law on Tuesday that lays out new long-term
subsidies for renewable energy, aiming to cut costs to consumers
as well as help the coal-reliant country meet EU climate
targets.
Under the draft law, which requires final approval by
parliament and the president, developers and owners of new
renewable installations can sell their energy at auctions for a
fixed price that would be guaranteed for 15 years regardless of
market prices. The proposal would also set a ceiling on the
subsidy.
It would allow renewable power producers that are already in
operation to keep their current subsidies or choose to join the
auctions.
Poland has been working for almost two years on a new
renewables law that would help it meet the European Union's
green energy targets at the same time as keeping costs
relatively low.
Poland generates around 90 percent of its electricity from
coal and must increase renewable energy to at least 15 percent
of the total by 2020 to meet EU rules on carbon emissions.
Change has proved difficult, however, as renewable power
producers complain that an uncertain legal environment has
prevented them from making new investments.
The previous subsidy system did not provide long-term
guarantees, and governments across Europe have been
progressively cutting subsidies.
The government has calculated that the cost of its current
subsidy system would rise to 7.5-11.5 billion zlotys ($2.5-$3.8
bln) a year by 2020.
($1 = 3.0364 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Marcin Goettig; editing by Jane
Baird)