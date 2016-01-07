WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
AMSTERDAM Jan 7 Brussels is in talks with Warsaw over two widely-criticised laws passed by the new Polish government but the EU is unlikely to resort to any punitive measures, the head of the bloc's executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Thursday.
The European Commission, led by Juncker, will debate the rule of law in Poland next week, with one EU official calling for a supervision procedure that could lead to suspending Poland's voting rights in the 28-nation bloc.
But Juncker said that option, known as the Article 7 of the Treaty of the European Union, was unlikely.
"Now we are in discussions with Poland and I don't want to speculate about further consequences, which could be entailed by the application of Article 7. We are not there, I don't think we will get to that point," he told a news conference in Amsterdam.
"Let's not over dramatise... We are not bashing Poland." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.