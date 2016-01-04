(Adds detail)
By Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Jan 4 The European Commission said on
Monday it would examine the impact of laws pushed through by
Poland's new right-wing government amid growing concerns for
democracy and the rule of law in the EU's largest eastern
member.
Since winning an election last October, the Law and Justice
party (PiS), which advocates higher state spending, conservative
Catholic values and Euroscepticism, has moved to put Polish
public TV and radio broadcasters under direct government control
and to change the makeup of the constitutional court.
The court changes prompted public protests, rattled
investors and drew accusations from rights activists that PiS is
undermining democratic checks and balances in a country long
seen as a bulwark of economic and political stability in Europe.
PiS strongly denies such charges.
Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news
briefing in Brussels that the EU executive would hold a
"political debate" on Jan.13 on the rule of law in Poland.
Commissioner Gunther Oettinger, responsible for the digital
economy and society, said on Sunday Warsaw should be put under
the EU's rule of law supervision, a three-step procedure that
could end up with the suspension of Poland's voting rights
within the 28-nation bloc.
The rule of law supervision framework was adopted in 2014 to
deal with "systemic threats" to EU values. It was created amid
concerns over judicial independence in two other former
communist member states, Hungary and Romania.
Schinas said the planned discussion of Poland did not amount
to a first step in the rule of law procedure.
Under that mechanism, the Commission raises its concerns
with the relevant EU member state if it deems there is a
systemic threat to the rule of law there. It can give the
country a deadline for addressing its concerns.
Should that fail, the EU executive arm can resort to the
"nuclear option" of suspending the country's voting rights, a
thing that has never happened before.
FEARS OF CREEPING "OBRANISATION" IN POLAND
The latest move from Brussels comes amid growing EU scrutiny
of Poland since PiS took over in Warsaw, returning to the helm
after turbulent rule in 2005-2007 that ended in acrimony.
Jean Asselborn, foreign minister of Luxembourg, which held
the bloc's rotating presidency in the second half of 2015, in
December criticised Warsaw's new cabinet, saying it was
following the footsteps of Hungary's Viktor Orban.
For all its criticism of Orban, who has long been at
loggerheads with the EU over economic policies and democratic
freedoms, Brussels has had only modest results in reining in
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party.
Some in Brussels are determined not to let the same mistake
happen again, which may put the EU capital on a collision course
with Poland where PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has often
praised Orban's policies.
The PiS government accuses the opposition, strongly pro-EU
centrists it ousted in last year's election, of orchestrating
the protests and criticism from Brussels.
