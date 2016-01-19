* PM Szydlo signals no retreat on top court, media laws
* Tension with EU grows under Poland's new government
By Gabriela Baczynska
STRASBOURG, France, Jan 19 Poland's prime
minister told European Union lawmakers on Tuesday that her
government had not breached European or Polish laws, after the
EU began an investigation into charges that Warsaw was
undermining democratic principles.
After bitter exchanges between Polish and EU officials, the
EU's executive asked Warsaw to explain laws that have all but
paralysed the work of the top constitutional court and put
public media under direct government control.
Both Warsaw and Brussels have since sought to tone down the
rhetoric. On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said
during a European Parliament debate that Poles were firmly part
of Europe.
"There have been no violations of the constitution in Poland
recently," Szydlo said. "The Constitutional Tribunal is doing
fine in Poland these days. It works. Nothing bad is going on.
"We are part of a united Europe, this is a major value for
us. We are Europeans and we are proud of it."
Critics of her government, which came to power last year
advocating a bigger state role in the economy, conservative
values and Euro-scepticism, accuse Szydlo of a power grab.
Warsaw says it has a strong political mandate for the changes.
Guy Verhofstadt, the head of the Liberals and Democrats
group in the European Parliament, challenged that during the
debate.
"What a democrat never does is to use or abuse this huge
(parliamentary) majority to dismantle the system of checks and
balances in the country ... that makes it impossible to enact
laws when they are in contradiction to the Polish constitution,"
Verhofstadt said.
The European Commission's first vice-president, Frans
Timmermans, said the investigation would focus on the changes to
the constitutional tribunal, a body whose mandate is to assess
whether laws comply with Poland's constitution.
"We have never sought to dominate the tribunal ... " Szydlo
said. "The dispute around it is a political, not a legal one.
It's a political dispute and an internal Polish dispute. Poland
should solve it on its own."
She also said her government would not change course and
expressed dismay that Poland was the first country to be
investigated under the procedure for monitoring the rule of law,
which was established in 2014 over similar concerns the EU had
about Hungary.
"Today I can have a sense of injustice that it is Poland
that is subjected to this experiment," she said.
The Commission's objections focus on the failure of Poland's
president, elected with the backing of the ruling Law and
Justice party, to swear in three judges of the tribunal who had
been chosen by the previous parliament.
Further concerns relate to increasing the number of judges
who have to try cases, imposing an obligation to hear cases in
the order they are received, which could effectively paralyse
the court.
"Given the central position of the Constitutional Tribunal
within the Polish judicial system, we risk seeing the emergence
of a systemic threat to the rule of law," Timmermans said. "When
national rule of law safeguards seem to come under threat, the
EU needs to act."
The Commission inquiry might lead to the suspension of
Poland's voting rights in the EU bloc if the Commission decides
that Warsaw has not observed the rule of law.
Brussels will base its opinion on an ruling by a commission
of the Council of Europe, a European rights organisation that
works closely with the EU. Timmermans said Warsaw should have
waited for the Council of Europe before enacting the disputed
laws.
"We have learned through painful European history that we
need the tripod of democracy, respect for human rights and
respect for the rule of law... You can never use democracy as an
argument against the rule of law."
