BRUSSELS Jan 13 The EU executive decided on
Wednesday to launch the preliminary stage of a formal review
procedure into whether actions by the Polish government on the
constitutional court breach EU rules on the rule of law.
Speaking after an unusually long weekly meeting in Brussels
of the European Commission, the 28-member body which governs the
bloc, First Vice President Frans Timmermans said: "Today we have
decided that the Commission will carry out a preliminary
assessment of this matter under the Rule of Law framework."
It is the first time that the procedure, introduced last
year after the Commission was accused of failing to hold the
Hungarian government to maintaining European democratic values,
has been launched. EU sources said some commissioners had
favoured holding off on the launch of the process for now.
Timmermans said: "The purpose of the process we have
launched is to clarify the facts in an objective way, assess the
situation in more depth and start a dialogue with Polish
authorities without prejudging any possible next steps."
He added that the executive would also look into concerns
about measures the new, nationalist-led government in Warsaw has
taken to increase government control over the state broadcaster.
