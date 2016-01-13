* First such EU action against state under new procedure
By Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 The European Union began an
unprecedented inquiry on Wednesday into whether Poland's new
conservative, Eurosceptic government has breached the EU's
democratic standards by taking more control of the judiciary and
public media.
The first use of the EU executive's new Rule of Law
Framework could in principle eventually lead to sanctions such
as the suspension of Poland's voting rights. But the main impact
now may be to further sour relations among EU member governments
already strained by multiple crises and mounting nationalism.
"The European Commission does not wish to put into question
any of the democratic choices made by the Polish people," its
deputy head, Frans Timmermans, wrote to the Polish justice
minister in a letter on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters.
"However, the European Union is founded on a common set of
values ... which include in particular the respect for the rule
of law," he added. "There can be no democracy and respect for
fundamental rights without respect for the rule of law."
The decision, by consensus, followed intense debate at the
weekly meeting of the European Commission.
Its 28 members, one from each EU state, weighed whether to
continue informal talks with Warsaw or launch a formal
confrontation which might harden attitudes within Jaroslaw
Kaczynski's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said it should
not be seen to be "bashing Poland" and officials had indicated
the executive might hold off on triggering a formal review.
But diplomats said Warsaw did itself no favours in Brussels
by its combative reactions ahead of the Commission debate.
One key minister dismissed criticism from EU powerhouse
Berlin as "silly" and reminded Germans of their World War Two
crimes in Poland, while a pro-government magazine depicted
Chancellor Angela Merkel as Hitler on its cover, and Juncker as
a Nazi general.
Timmermans, who has responsibility for human rights on the
executive, pushed his colleagues hard to launch the procedure,
sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters. The Dutchman
promoted the mechanism when he was foreign minister in The Hague
in 2014 as a response to criticism the EU had failed to curb
authoritarian measures by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
WARSAW UNFAZED
The Polish government played down the Commission's move. A
spokesman called it "standard procedure" and a "fact-finding
operation by the European Commission on the basis of some
speculation that has surfaced in western Europe".
Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski, visiting the
European Parliament, said: "We are ready for dialogue."
Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told Reuters he found
Timmermans' statements "contradictory", however, and Szymanski
said the EU risked "taking sides" against PiS in Polish politics
following its election victory in October.
Timmermans said the Rule of Law Framework would usher in a
"structured dialogue" with Warsaw. He and the Commission would
review Polish responses by mid-March, after working with the
Council of Europe, the pan-European human rights watchdog.
Critics accuse Kaczynski and his party ally Prime Minister
Beata Szydlo of rolling back judicial independence and freedom
of speech. Supporters say the government is entitled to uphold
Catholic and national values, independent of Brussels.
PiS has packed the constitutional court with its appointees
and changed the court's voting system, curbing its ability to
censure legislation. It has also passed a law giving the
government direct control over the appointment of public media
chiefs.
The procedure pits the Commission against by far the biggest
of the ex-Communist eastern states that joined the EU a decade
ago. Poland's seat on the Commission is held by a former
minister in the previous, pro-European, centre-right government.
The row comes at a time when the Union may be more divided
than at any time in its six-decade history, including between
east and west and rich and poor states, over a variety of major
crises, including how to handle a big influx of Syrian refugees.
Several eastern leaders have cited popular rejection of
Muslims to justify opposing efforts by Brussels and Berlin to
force all EU states to take in quotas of asylum-seekers.
Senior EU officials have noted that, unlike Orban in
Hungary, the Polish government has already faced substantial
domestic protest at its actions, including demonstrations.
Penalising a state for a "serious breach of (EU) values"
under Article 7 of the EU treaty by, among other things,
suspending its right to vote in EU councils is a "nuclear
option" that has so far never been used. Juncker says it is
unlikely to be applied against Poland, which leaves the bloc
with few means except persuasion.
Orban has already said he would veto sanctions -- a move
that would in any case be considered only after a process under
which the Commission can recommend changes to national
legislation and then wait to see if they are implemented.
