By Karolina Slowikowska and Christian Lowe

WARSAW, Dec 9 Poland's European Union-backed road schemes have not delivered the expected benefit to the construction sector and the right lessons should be drawn, the EU's budget commissioner said.

Construction industry lobbies say many firms - Polish and foreign - have been left out of pocket after winning road-building contracts administered by the state roads agency. Six EU states have asked the Polish government to intervene.

European Budget Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski told Reuters in an interview that the construction sector had been expected to benefit from the multi-billion euro roads programme.

"Since this was not the case, we need to rethink public procurement principles," the former Polish government minister said, without spelling out any specific recommendations.

The roads agency and the Polish government have defended how they have run the programme, saying they have provided good value for taxpayers and complied with all EU procurement rules.

Lewandowski, while urging Poland to draw lessons from the construction sector's complaints, said it should also consider the opposite experience of Spain and Portugal in spending EU infrastructure funds. They created powerful construction firms which struggled when money from Brussels dried up.

Lewandowski's brief includes ensuring the sound financial management of EU funds. His department works closely with the EU's financial watchdog, the Court of Auditors.

Roads loomed large in a 38 billion euro ($51 billion) seven-year EU infrastructure programme for Poland that ends this year.

In the next seven-year programme, billions more euros will be spent, though the focus will shift away from roads and more to other Polish infrastructure projects, including railways.

Construction firms and lobby groups say that when they encountered technical problems with building roads in Poland, the state roads agency was not flexible about finding solutions.

As a result, they say, contractors were in some cases hit with financial penalties and payments were withheld.

The roads agency, GDDKiA, said it is flexible with contractors, but only when their claims are reasonable. A report by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, commissioned by the agency, said GDDKiA pays contractors in a timely way, and is not to blame for contractors' financial problems.

Overall, Poland has spent EU development money well, Lewandowski said, citing these funds as one reason for the Polish economy's resilience in the global downturn.

The challenge in the EU's next 2013-20 budget period is for Poland and its eastern European peers to convert economies now based on low costs and low wages to ones that can compete on innovation, the EU commissioner said. (Editing by Alistair Lyon)