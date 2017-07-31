FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says will go on logging ancient forest despite EU court ruling
July 31, 2017 / 9:40 AM / a day ago

Poland says will go on logging ancient forest despite EU court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland said on Monday it would continue with the "protective" logging of the country's primeval Bialowieza forest despite a ruling by the European Union's top court ordering it to stop immediately.

Asked if Poland would continue what it has described as necessary felling to check in a beetle outbreak, a representative of the state forest management agency told a joint news conference with Environment Minister Jan Szyszko:

"The State Forests are obliged to continue protective measures. We have to fulfil the protective measures plan and this is what we are doing," Konrad Tomaszewski said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

