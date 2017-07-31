Poland says will go on logging ancient forest despite EU court ruling

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland said on Monday it would continue with the "protective" logging of the country's primeval Bialowieza forest despite a ruling by the European Union's top court ordering it to stop immediately.

Asked if Poland would continue what it has described as necessary felling to check in a beetle outbreak, a representative of the state forest management agency told a joint news conference with Environment Minister Jan Szyszko:

"The State Forests are obliged to continue protective measures. We have to fulfil the protective measures plan and this is what we are doing," Konrad Tomaszewski said.