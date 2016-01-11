BRUSSELS Jan 11 A European Union regulatory body voiced concern on Monday over Poland's latest changes to the law on public media and called for safeguarding media independence in the bloc's largest eastern member state.

On Last week Poland introduced a new law which deprives the independent KRRiT national authority of the power to nominate and dismiss the management and supervisory boards of public media and transferring this power directly to the government.

The new law also ends the terms of the current management and supervisory board members with immediate effect. Those that will be appointed by the government to replace them, will have no defined terms of office and may be dismissed at any time at the government's discretion.

The European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services, which brings together national independent regulatory bodies for audiovisual services, said in a statement:

"These recent developments, and the expressed intentions of the Polish government to influence the programming of public broadcasters, raise serious concerns about the safeguarding of independent media in the European Union," the body said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)