BRUSSELS Jan 15 The European Union does not
have a problem with Poland but with actions of the new,
Eurosceptic Polish government, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said, adding these actions were very much
the business of the EU as well.
In an unprecedented move, the European Union executive arm
launched an inquiry on Wednesday into whether Poland's new
right-wing government has breached EU democratic standards in
taking more control of the judiciary and public media.
"Let's not mix up Poland and the new Polish government,"
Juncker told a news conference.
"I don't want the Polish people to have the impression that
all the EU is rising up against Poland. Poland is a country
which inspires a great deal of respect and admiration in my
case."
But he noted that as member of the 28-nation EU, Poland's
issues also needed to be viewed in light of EU treaties.
"This saying in Poland that this is a matter for the Polish
legislature and that it has no relation whatsoever with European
competences is a totally wrong idea," Juncker said.
The EU's rule of law monitoring, launched in the case of
Poland, could end up in Warsaw's voting rights in the EU being
suspended, if the country ignores possible suggestions from
Brussels under the so-called Article 7 of an EU treaty.
But Juncker played down that possibility.
"We are in a dialogue, in a consultation process. It doesn't
make sense to draw the attention to the application of Art.7. If
it has to happen, it will happen, but it is not my assumption."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela
Baczynska)