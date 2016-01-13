* Polish official says Warsaw ready for dialogue with
By Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 The European Commission is at
risk of taking sides in a political debate in Poland by
launching of the rule of law procedure on Warsaw, Polish deputy
foreign minister Konrad Szymanski said on Wednesday.
In an unprecedented move, the European Union executive arm
launched an inquiry on Wednesday into whether Poland's new
right-wing government has breached EU democratic standards in
taking more control of the judiciary and public media.
"I have the impression that the Commission risks taking a
role as a side in a political dispute inside Poland," Szymanski
told reporters in the European Parliament.
Szymanski has otherwise sought to tone down the spat, saying
that Warsaw was ready for more dialogue with the Commission and
that he was sure that would be enough to settle the situation.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans
dismissed any political motives for the Wednesday decision.
"This has nothing to do with politics whatsoever," he told a
regular media briefing.
"Internal politics of Poland do not concern me, I don't know
about it and I don't want to know about it, I am simply looking
at the measures taken and how they relate to the rule of law in
Poland," he said.
The rule of law procedure was set up two years ago in
response to criticism that the EU had done too little to curb
authoritarian moves by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
over the past several years.
Timmermans, who in his previous role as a centre-left Dutch
foreign minister was one of the architects of the new Rule of
Law Framework, said it would allow for a "structured dialogue"
with Warsaw.
"I am pleased that the word that was used most often was
'dialogue'," Szymanski said of Timmermans' remarks. "We also
hope this is only about dialogue and we are ready for dialogue."
Timmermans said he wanted Warsaw to explain why two
judgements of the Constitutional Tribunal were not applied and
why the terms of the president and vice-president of the top
court were shortened.
He is also seeking an explanation to the purpose of changing
the tribunal's voting procedures which would make the court's
work more difficult.
"We would insist that the questions are phrased precisely
because we have provided much information to the Commission in
recent days and we are not entirely clear as to what the
Commission is still not clear about," Szymanski said.
(writing by Jan Strupczewski)