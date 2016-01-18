* Poland's Duda in Brussels at time of EU-Polish tensions

* EU's Tusk is opponent of new Polish president, government

* Urges Warsaw not to squander good reputation in EU (Adds quotes, detail)

By Gabriela Baczynska and Wiktor Szary

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 The head of the European Council, former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, invoked the "Star Wars" films on Monday when he urged Poland's government, criticised by the EU over a series of new laws, to return "to the light side of the Force".

Brussels has launched an unprecedented probe into whether Poland's ruling nationalist-minded Law and Justice party (PiS) has breached the European Union's democratic standards by taking greater control of the judiciary and public media.

Tusk, who as Council president chairs EU summits and guides the bloc's agenda, urged EU and Polish officials to tone down their rhetoric, but he also made clear his own concerns about where his political opponents in PiS are steering Poland.

"We have managed to move from the dark side of political life to the light side," Tusk told a joint news conference with Poland's PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda, alluding to Poland's democratic transformation since the 1989 demise of communism.

"We must protect this historic event ... Mr President, I know you very much like ... science-fiction. We probably saw the same films recently and I want to tell you ... there is always the time to move to the light side of the Force," he said.

As Polish prime minister from 2007 to 2014, Tusk and his centrist Civic Platform (PO) party brought the EU's largest eastern member firmly into the European political mainstream. PO lost power last October to PiS, which takes a more sceptical stance on EU matters and espouses traditional Catholic values.

Duda tried to assuage the EU worries over Poland.

"I assure you that nothing extraordinary is going on in Poland. As in every democratic state, after elections that brought about a change in power, there are disputes," Duda said.

"Sometimes they are very heated disputes but they are political and domestic ones, not related to such matters as our EU membership, our position in Europe," he said.

"SHAKEN" REPUTATION

Setting aside their political differences, both Tusk and Duda called for a calm and fact-based debate on Poland and urged politicians and officials to avoid emotional statements.

Tusk said the European Commission, the EU's executive body, had acted "in good faith" in launching its rule of law procedure against Warsaw, though he added he thought it could have raised its concerns over democracy in Poland in more subtle ways.

"The key for Poland today is to uphold its very good reputation, the very good opinion that Poland has built up over the last 25 years ... Today this reputation has been shaken somewhat," Tusk said. (Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)